216 Top Performing Catholic Students in Academics Felicitated at ‘Fudar Pratisthan Puraskar’ 2023

Mangaluru: The Fudar Pratisthan, a prestigious organisation of the Konkani Catholic community, organised its annual award ceremony for the year 2023, at the Milagres Jubilee Hall here on March 26.

The programme began with an invocation. Vice President Fr Walter D’Mello welcomed the gathering. The Vicar General of Mangalore Diocese, Monsignor Maxim Lawrence Noronha, inaugurated the event. Gerald D’Costa, president of the Fudar Foundation, presided.

During the programme, 216 talented Konkani Catholic students from Mangalore and Udupi Dioceses who scored the highest marks in Class 10 and PUC public examinations and secured ranks in undergraduate and postgraduate examinations for the academic year 2021-2022 were felicitated.

The 2022 Gallantry Awardee IRS Officer and Director of Mumbai Customs and GST Department Michelle Queenie D’Costa was also felicitated.

Speaking on the occasion, Michelle Queenie D’Cost said that the Fudar Pratisthan is doing a commendable job by recognising and felicitating talented students. Those who are honoured today should work hard for the good of society. Our youth should join the government services and render service to the nation instead of going abroad in search of employment.

The diocesan spiritual directors of the Catholic Sabha, Fr J B Saldanha (Mangaluru) and Fr Ferdinand Gonsalves (Udupi), Catholic Sabha President Stany Lobo, L J Fernandes and others were present.

Treasurer Elroy Kiran Crasta delivered the vote of thanks. Arun Fernandes and Vivid D’Souza compered the programme.

