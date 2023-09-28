22 Cases in 24 Days in Sept ’23 on Online Fraud in DK & Udupi Victims Lost Rs 1.15 Crore

Mangaluru: Sources reveal that Complaints on online investment fraud dominate among 22 cases of cyber crime registered in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts in the first 24 days of September 2023, the total loss reported by the victims of all these cases stands at Rs 1.15 crore. The loss of over Rs 52 lakh reported by a 27-year-old engineer from Kadekar in Udupi district is the highest among the eight cases of online investment fraud registered in the two districts during the period.

The engineer acted on a WhatsApp message by a person claiming to be an executive with Amazon who offered good returns for performing certain tasks. He transferred a total of Rs 52.13 lakh between 3 August 2023 and 23 September 2023 for which he did not get any money in return. A 55-year-old resident of Kulashekara in Mangaluru on 24 September reported losing Rs 10.52 lakh, which he transferred to bank accounts between July 23 and September 23 for performing investment tasks. He was assured of 30% interest on the investment made for performing online tasks.

Of the remaining six similar cases of investment frauds, the loss amount ranged between Rs 1.26 lakh, which was reported in Karkala Rural police station on September 11, and Rs 6.5 lakh, which was reported in Karkala Town police station on September 13. Of the three cases of fraud using fake customer care numbers, included loss of Rs 3.95 lakh to a 59-year-old businessman from Kunjibettu in Udupi on August 23. The businessman lost the money when he called a ‘customer care’ number found online when he was unable to withdraw money from an ATM.

Two residents of Udupi district reported a loss of Rs 3.24 lakh on September 20 after making a call to unlock a bank account and Rs 3.38 lakh on September 23 after making a call to update ‘Know Your Customer’. An engineering student from Mangaluru on September 8 reported a loss of Rs 2.27 lakh following misuse of a profile posted on Kannada matrimony site, while a domestic gas agency dealer from Karkala on September 17 reported a loss of about Rs 92,000 to a person who claimed to be an Army officer and ordered four cylinders for an Army camp.

A 46-year-old woman from Chikkamudnuru village of Puttur taluk reported on September 20 losing about Rs 12.93 lakh to a caller who claimed to be from Kaun Banega Crorepati and demanded charges for paying lottery prize amount of Rs 25 lakh. The cyber crime cases also included three cases registered in Bajpe and Mulki police stations over sharing and storing nude pictures and videos of minors.

