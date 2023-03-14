22 people detained over paper leak incident: Assam DGP

Assam’s Director General of Police (DGP), G.P. Singh on Tuesday said that 22 people have been detained in connection to the paper leak incident for the General Science subject of the class 10 board examination.



In a tweet, the DGP said: “Reference paper leakage case of General Science (C3) of HSLC examination being conducted by Board of Secondary Education, Assam — 22 persons have been detained at/from Guwahati, North Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Sadiya, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia.

“Further lawful action as mandated by law is being taken against them. We remain committed to unearth the network of people involved in leakage of the question paper and the conspirators.”

On Monday, the Assam Criminal Investigation Department (CID) had detained three people for their alleged involvement in the incident.

The three people, teachers Jyotirekha Borgohain and Herambo Kumar Das, and driver Bindeshwar Tumung were employees of the Bhauri Devi Sarawgi High School.

The Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) announced the cancellation of Monday’s examination late Sunday night after the paper leak came to light.

After the Class 10 Board examination started in the state, several allegations have surfaced over the paper leak in other subjects.

