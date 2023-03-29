22-year-old AC Technician Falls to Death from 9th Floor at Nanthur

Mangaluru: A 22-year-old AC Technician died after he fell from the 9th floor of the Mount Tiara apartment building at Nanthur here on March 29.

The deceased has been identified as Vinay Joel Tauro (22).

According to the police, on March 29, at around 7:58 pm, Vinay was fixing an AC unit on the 9th Floor of the Mount Tiara Apartment building in Nanthur. While he was fixing the AC outside the window, he accidentally fell from the 9th floor and died on the spot.

The body has been shifted to the Mortuary in A J Hospital for post-mortem.

