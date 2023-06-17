22-year-old Engineering student commits suicide in Karkala

Karkala: A 22-year-old engineering student allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his house on June 16.

The deceased has been identified as Amrith Shetty (22), a resident of Hirgan, Karkala Taluk. He was a 3rd year engineering student at the Nitte College.

According to the police, on June 16, Amrith did not go to college, in the afternoon, he went upstairs to his bedroom. After an hour or so, the family members got suspicious as the door of the bedroom was closed. When they knocked on the door, Amrith did not open the door. When the family members broke the latch open and went inside, they found him hanging to the ceiling.

The exact cause of his death is yet to be ascertained.

A case has been registered at the Karkala Town Police Station and an investigation is on.

