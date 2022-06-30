22-year-old girl commits suicide by jumping into Well in Kaup

Udupi: A 22-year-old girl committed suicide by jumping into an open well in Kaup here on June 30.

The deceased has been identified as Sharmila (22), a resident of Innanje, Kaup.

According to the police, Sharmila was working in a Software Company in Bengaluru for 8 months and was under stress. On June 29, Sharmila returned to her native place Innanje without informing anyone in Bengaluru.

On June 30th morning, Sharmila reached home. later she went near the open well of the house and jumped into it. The family members searched for Sharmila and found her body in the well.

The police were informed and the body was lifted out from the well. The reason for the extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

A case has been registered in the Kaup Police Station.