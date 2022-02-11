22-year-old IT Employee Commits Suicide at Padubidri

Udupi: A 22-year-old IT Employee committed suicide by hanging herself at Padubidri here on February 10.

The deceased has been identified as Sowjanya (22), a resident of Brahmasthana Road, Padubidiri.

According to the Padubidri Police, Sowjanya was working for an IT Company in Bengaluru. After the Covid Pandemic, she was working from home for the last ten months. On February 10, when her parents had gone out, she committed suicide by hanging herself with a sari tied to the Ceiling.

The exact reason for the extreme step is yet to be ascertained. A case has been registered in the Padubidri Police Station.