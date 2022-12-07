22-year-old M Sc Student of St Aloysius College Found Dead on the Railway Track

A 22-year-old I-Year M Sc Student of St Aloysius College, Mangaluru found Dead on the Railway Track a few distances from her home in Kavugoli Chowki in Kasaragod.

Mangaluru: In a tragic incident a First year M Sc student at St Aloysius College, Mangaluru was found dead on the railway track, a few distances from her home in Kadappura, Kavugoli Chowki in Kasaragod. The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old Ms Anjana K, daughter of Surendran, a resident of Kadappura, Kavugoli Chowki in Kasaragod.

As per reports, on Monday 6 November morning, when family members could not find Anjana in her bedroom, and after they went searching for her, found her body lying on the railway track. The exact cause of her death is under investigation, but some say she could have been hit by a moving train. It is learnt that her crushed mobile phone was found on the railway tracks. The Kasaragod police who are investigating the case, have handed over Anjana’s body to her family after a post-mortem done at a Kasaragod General Hospital.

A condolence service was held at the entrance of the LCRI block of St Aloysius College, where staff and classmates paid their tribute to the departed soul. The management, staff and M Sc students have expressed their deep condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the eternal rest of the departed. Speaking to Team Mangalorean Dr Richard Gonsalves-the Director of LCRI Block said, ” Ms Anjana joined our college just five months ago to pursue her M Sc studies, after completing her graduation at a college in Kasaragod. It is sad to note that her death, where exact cause is yet to be confirmed by the police. Hailing from a poor family, she was prompt and very attentive in class and showed keen interest in her studies. We from the department of PG studies mourn the sudden demise of our loving and bright student”.



