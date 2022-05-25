22-year-old Student dies as bike crashes into Divider in Manipal, Another Critical

Udupi: A 22-year-old student was killed and another injured after their bike crashed into the road divider in front of the KFC, Manipal Road here on May 25.

The deceased has been identified as Shodhan Shetty (22), a student of Milagres College Kallianpur. Pillon rider Aldrin Vaz (22) was also injured.

According to the Manipal Police, the incident took place when Shodhan and Aldrin were on their way to Udupi from Manipal. Shodhan who was riding at high speed lost control of the motorbike and crashed into the divider.

Shodhan sustained severe injuries and died on the spot. Aldrin was severely injured and rushed to the hospital where his condition is said to be critical.

A case has been registered in Manipal Police station and investigation is on.