22-year-old Youth Beaten by Gang for Chatting with Girl he met on Instagram

Mangaluru: These days for men or youth moving around or chatting with a female has become a risky affair, even though the girl/lady could be your sister, classmate, a family friend, relative or wife. Without knowing the right identity and relationship, there have been cases where men or youth getting beaten or assaulted by gangs or saffron outfits, or for that matter even by your family member or relatives.

Here is a recent example, where a 22-year-old youth was allegedly assaulted by a gang and threatened for chatting with a girl. According to the Belthangady police, complainant Nithesh, from Laila village in Belthangady, has been chatting with a girl that he came in contact with on Instagram for the past three months. When her family came to know, her brother Ranjith was annoyed. On Sunday, Ranjith along with a group went in a car and stopped the scooter that the complainant was riding and allegedly assaulted and abused the complainant.

The group is further accused of taking the complainant to another location and allegedly assaulting him. Ranjith allegedly threatened him and asked him to stay away from his sister. The Belthangady police have registered a case under IPC Sections 143, 147, 341, 323, 504, 506 and 149.