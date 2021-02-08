Spread the love



















2207 Cases Filed During Special Drive Against Traffic Violations, Rs 10 Lakh Fine Collected

Mangaluru: Under the direction of Police commissioner Shashi Kumar, a special drive against traffic violations was held on February 6.

The drive was held at 70 spots in the city and a sum of Rs 10,29,900 fine from 2207 cases of traffic violations was collected.

Under the ACP Central limits, 210 cases of not wearing helmets, two triple rides, eight driving without licenses, 2 without insurance, 74 for not wearing the seat belts, 40 defective number plates, 25 tinted glass, and 76 other offenses were registered. A total penalty of Rs 2,21,900 was collected from 437 cases.

Under the ACP South limits, 273 cases of not wearing helmets, 4 triple rides, 2 driving without license, 2 without insurance, 30 for not wearing seat belts, 35 defective number plates, 12 tinted glass, and 109 other offenses were registered. A total penalty of Rs 2,19,100 was collected from 466 cases.

Under the ACP North limits, 241 cases of not wearing helmets, 14 driving without license, 9 without insurance, 30 for not wearing seat belts, 37 defective number plates, 5 tinted glass, and 103 other offenses were registered. A total penalty of Rs 2,21,500 was collected from 423 cases.

Under the ACP Traffic limits, 213 cases of not wearing helmets, 2 triple rides, 2 driving without a license, 3 without insurance, 55 for not wearing the seat belts, 86 defective number plates, 62 tinted glass, old AMC Cases 80 and 378 other offenses were registered. A total penalty of Rs 3,67,400 was collected from 881 cases.

The drive was held from 4:00 pm to 11:00 pm and Rs 10,29,900 was collected from 2,207 offenses from four Mangaluru ACP Sub Divisions.

This is a very good move by the Police commissioner to curb traffic violations in the city.