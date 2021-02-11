Spread the love



















222 Scientific Humps In 116 Locations getting Ready in the City at a Cost of Rs 36.15 lakhs

Mangaluru: Finally after a bunch of two-wheeler riders have fallen off the unscientific road humps and also yellow plastic/rubber speed-breakers, officials of the Mangaluru City Corporation finally have come to their senses to install 222 scientific humps at 116 locations at a cost of Rs 36.15 lakhs, and the work has already started and road humps have been installed at different wards coming under Mangalore city corporation limits. The decision to install these humps has been taken after receiving instruction from Indian Road Congress (IRC), and the work began after the tender process was completed.



Sources reveal that in MCC ward 1-20 in 46 places, 79 road humps will be installed; in Ward 21-40 in 50 places, 62 humps will be installed; and in Ward 41-60 in 20 places, 81 humps will be installed, making a total of 116 places and 222 road humps. These scientific road humps will be installed as Indian Road Congress (IRC) guidelines. At present, there are speed breakers of different sizes all over the city, which is against the guidelines of the Indian Road Congress (IRC).

As per Indian Road Congress (IRC) code 99-1998, ideal speed breakers provide a hump of 3.7 m width and 0.10 m height to interrupt the speed of a vehicle. IRC guidelines say that all speed breakers on one road should be of the same size. But these guidelines were not followed in the City and that’s why many vehicles get damaged. A smart city cannot have speed breakers, which break the vehicles. Thank God, the MCC, along with other concerned departments has decided to formulate a new policy for speed breakers.”

When the City had all those unscientifically laid road humps many Mangaloreans had complained about it, as they not only posed a threat to the spines of motorists, but also to vehicles. It was also necessary that the highways department or local body should put up a warning sign 40m ahead of the speed breaker. If the government follows the IRC norms, it will help reduce accidents in the city. Speed breakers should also be painted with the correct yellow and white marks, but that’s what is lacking here in the city. Does anyone care about it ?. Are our city and traffic authorities waiting for more casualties of motorists or what ? Safety is much more important than being sorry later.

Now that the MCC has done a good thing by installing these scientific road humps, my humble request to them is to paint these humps at the earliest before two-wheeler riders fall off their vehicle while going on these unmarked humps. How often have you been caught unawares by that huge hump on the road without a signboard warning before it? Very often. And if they are constructing these speed breakers/road humps/speed bumps, then why aren’t they erecting caution signs about these speed controllers ? These humps are hazardous especially to two-wheeler riders, who fall off their bikes/scooters every single day- and since none of them are complaining- the police have turned a blind eye against it.

In conclusion, the speed breakers/Road Humps should be parabolic for smooth road crossing and should be painted and properly illuminated. Rows of solar energy-based cat eyes should be laid before the humps. Sign boards should be erected to warn the drivers/riders- well ahead of a speed hump. Speed bumps are usually painted with black and white stripes to draw a driver’s attention before he reaches the bump. Without these indicators, drivers would hit the speed bump at higher speeds, resulting in a jolt to passengers and potential damage to the vehicle. When vehicles pass over these humps, the spine is hurt, and speeding vehicles often meet with accidents if they fail to slow down at these humps. I will say it again, It is time for the commuters/motorists to raise their voices against these unsafe “speed breakers” which are ” life breakers” to the concerned local civic authorities. Let us do it for a good cause and for the safety of our lives and for the lives of the citizens. Safety is much more important than being sorry later. Let’s do it, before it’s too late – Thank You.