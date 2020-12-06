Spread the love



















227th Monthly Theatre Programme at Kalangann by Mandd Sobhann

Mangaluru: The 227th Monthly Theatre Programme, presented by Mandd Sobhann, will be staged in the ‘Noreen and Ronald Mendonca Amphitheatre’, at Kalaangann, on Sunday, December 6th, 2020. City’s eminent Chartered Accountant and Art Patron- Olvin Rodrigues, will launch the programme by ringing the Traditional Bell.

This Programme, first after the Lockdown, with live audience, will be a Christmas celebration of Songs by Sumell, Theatre by Kalakul, Dances by Nach Sobhann, Brass Band, Christmas Khell, Kuswar and the treat.

The programme is conceptualized by Arunraj Rodrigues, Music directed by Eric Ozario, the Play directed by Vikas Kalakul (Rangayana), Dances directed by Rahul Pinto, and New Star Brass Band, Vamanjoor will enhance the Christmas spirit.

All through the Lockdown Period, the continuity of the Monthly Theatre Programmes was maintained by telecasting the programmes on a local TV Channel. Everyone attending is requested to follow all norms with regard to the COVID-19 situation. Wear your masks, maintain social distancing, sanitize your hands as you enter the arena, but attend the programme without fail.