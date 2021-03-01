Spread the love



















23-year-old Bride Dies of Cardiac Arrest a day after her Wedding

Mangaluru: A 23-year-old bride died of cardiac arrest, a day after her wedding at her residence in Kannur, Adyar, here on March 1.

The deceased Laila Afia (23) was the daughter of Birpugudde Jamat President Abdul Kareem Haji.

According to sources, on February 28, Mubarak married Laila Afia at the Adyar Juma Masjid, and later a reception was held at the Adyar Garden. According to tradition, the groom Mubarak had come to Laila’s house after the marriage reception. In the night, at around 3 am, Laila suffered a cardiac arrest and died.

The family that was rejoicing with the wedding celebrations is now mourning their beloved daughter Afia’s death.