23-year-old Girl collapses and Dies at Roce Function in Brahmavar

Udupi: In a shocking incident, a 23-year-old girl died without responding to treatment after she collapsed at a Roce function in Kolalgiri here on November 24.

The deceased has been identified as Jyothsna Lewis (23) from Havanje.

According to sources, Jyothsna came to Kolalgiri to attend the Roce ceremony at her relative’s house. On November 23, at around 8:30 pm during the Roce ceremony, Jyothsna collapsed.

Jyothsna was rushed to the Manipal Hospital where she breathed her last without responding to treatment. The exact cause of the death is yet to be known.

A case has been registered at Brahmavar Police Station and an investigation is on.