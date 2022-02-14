23-year-old Paramedic Intern on duty Dies

Mangaluru: A 23-year-old paramedic intern from K S Hegde Hospital died on February 13 late at night while on duty.

The deceased has been identified as Nagesh B S (23), a resident of Uppinangady.

According to sources, on February 13, Nagesh was on night duty. after some time he went to the restroom where he died in his sleep. It is suspected that Nagesh had died due to a cardiac arrest.

The Ullal police have registered a UDR case.