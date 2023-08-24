23-year-old Youth Arrested for Stealing 2 Two-Wheelers in City

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru city police have arrested a person for stealing two-wheelers in the city. The accused is Shaneez,23, a resident of Thokkottu, on the outskirts of Mangaluru.

The accused was arrested in a drive conducted in connection with various two-wheeler theft cases reported in Kankanady and Bendoor, under the Mangaluru East police station limits on Wednesday.

The accused was found riding a two-wheeler that did not have a number plate, near the Kankanady Pumpwell flyover. The Mangaluru East police seized two two-wheelers valued at Rs 1 lakh from the accused. Shaneez was produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.

