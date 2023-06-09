23-year-old youth Dies in Bus-Two wheeler Collision at Karkala

Karkala: In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old bike rider lost his life after his bike collided with a private bus in Bailur near Parashurama Theam Park here on June 8 night.

The deceased has been identified as Karthik (23), a resident of Nelligudde, Karkala.

According to the Police, while Karkthik was on his way to Karkala from Bailur, a bus heading towards Udupi from Karkala collided head-on with the two-wheeler. In the accident, rider Karthik sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot.

A case has been registered at the Karkala Town Police Station.

Like this: Like Loading...