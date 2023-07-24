23-year-old youth slips and falls at waterfalls in Kollur, feared dead

Kundapur: A 23-year-old youth was washed away at the Arasina Gundi water falls under the Kollur Police station limits on Sunday evening, July 23.

The deceased has been identified as Sharath Kumar (23), a native of Bhadravathi

According to the police, Sharath Kumar and his friends had gone to watch the waterfalls on Sunday. While he was standing on the rock he suddenly slipped and fell into the falls and was washed away.

The Fire brigade officials have started the search operation for Sharath Kumar. The incident was recorded on his friend’s mobile.

A case has been registered in Kollur Police Station.

