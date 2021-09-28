23-year-old Youth Travelling by FOOT from KASHMIR to KANYAKUMARI makes a Pit Stop in KUDLA

Spread the love



















23-year-old Youth ARUN GARG hailing from Punjab Travelling by FOOT from KASHMIR to KANYAKUMARI makes a Pit stop in KUDLA- He started his journey on 10 May 2021 and plans to end in Kanyakumari by 10 October 2021

Mangaluru: One may ask why the heck is this young engineer graduate walking alone from Jammu & Kashmir to Kanyakumari? The answer is simple- He wants to explore the places in between these two Cities. His walk is not to spread any awareness on Environment, Covid-19 , or pay tribute to Covid warriors etc- instead just for pleasure, fun, and exploration of various places, its tradition and culture. All of us swear on our wanderlust and think that we are the craziest traveller ever. We feel that we would leave everything right now and just travel endlessly if we got one chance. If only we weren’t stuck in this job, if only we had no financial issues, if only we had no family constraints. If only we were ready to take the challenges that come hand-in-hand with the pleasures of travel. But there are people out there who are taking up these challenges to discover what traveling truly means.

Looks of Arun Garg on 10 May 2021 (Left) and 26 Sept 2021 (Right)

And for that matter, 23-year-old ARUN GARG from Tapamandi in Punjab is an example- after completing his B Tech from Amity University in Noida, he worked for a while at a IT company in Gurgaon. Before embarking on his journey, Arun had tried his hands in several jobs but the Covid outbreak and subsequent lockdown made him homebound. Eventually he switched from IT showing interests into Mountaineering and Nature exploring, which he plans to make his future career, once he completes this walking mission. Arun arriving in Kudla/Mangaluru got in touch with a few members of Lions Club of Mangalore- and they acted like a Good Samaritan to Arun by hosting his breakfast, lunch and dinner, and also providing his night shelter at Lions Seva Mandir, Mallikatta, Mangaluru. Arun extended his heartfelt thanks to Ln Sathish Rai, Ln Ronald Gomes, Ln Shekar Poojary, Ln Arvind Shenoy, Ln Govardhan Shetty, Ln Mrs Supritha Shetty, Ln Prasanna Kumar, among others.

Though he took a solo journey, Arun said that several friends and well-wishers poured their support which instilled confidence in him. Throughout his journey until he had reached Mangaluru, he always found Good Samaritans helping him with accomodation and food, and if he is not lucky to find a host, he puts up his portable tent near a religious place, institution, petrol bunk, beach side or a safe place. Powered by a dream and aiming to explore most parts of India, it seems like Arun is out on a record-setting journey.

Seen with Members of Lions Club of Mangalore

Born to Tarsemlal Garg, a businessman and Seema Grag, a homemaker, Arun has an elder brother, Tarun who is an entrepreneur, and a younger sister, Kavya doing her 9th grade. Having got the full support from his parents for his journey, Arun keeps in touch with his parents, brother and sister daily through phone calls and messages, about his travel and location. He usually starts his journey by 8 am in the morning depending on the weather, and ends his walk after completing 30 kms per day. Until now, he had no problems whatsoever, except he had to deal with some stray dogs. The journey until now saw good and bad weather, in some places it was raining like in Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and at other places, humid and hot like in Uttar Pradesh.

His back-pack contains two pairs of T-shirts and two pairs of pants, toiletry items, tent, mattress, flashlight, water bottle, and a few other personal stuff. Having deposited Rs 15,000 in his bank account before he started his journey, he withdraws the needed money for the day using his ATM card, so he doesn’t have to worry about being robbed of a huge amount of cash. From Mangaluru, huis next stop was Kumble, and proceeded towards Kasaragod and other parts of Kerala. He only has a BIG vegetarian meal in the afternoon, and skips dinner most of the time, and goes to bed by 8.30 pm, and in between he listens to music and keeps in touch with hsi family and friends via internet or whatsapp.

To rest for the night, Arun carries a tent. But he has also stayed in village homes, at dhabas, petrol pumps, and temples in cities, where pitching a tent may not be practical. Yes, for Arun, It’s a long, lonely journey fraught with risk. But till now, with the grace of God he has survived his journey with no problems, which is a good sign. Whichever town, city or village he arrives in, he tries to connect with the locals and makes friends,like in Mangaluru, he made friends with few members of Lions Club of Mangaluru, the Nandini Milk booth owner near Lions Seva Mandir, the Bisi bisi Podi/Ambade canteen owner near Kadri Market Bus shelter, and Yours Truly of Team Mangalorean.

Arun Garg describes himself as an adventurer, explorer, and someone who is headstrong. “If I decide to do something, I will do it, no matter what. I’m just that type of person,” he says. The journey so far has been exhilarating. “Every day it’s a new story, a new challenge and a new experience. Every night I sleep and wake up with a different landscape ahead of me, something new.” Team Mangalorean wishes him all luck and safe journey during the remaining days of his Walking Trip!

You Can Follow Arun Garg on His Instagram on :@Fomo_ _sapien

