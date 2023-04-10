23-year-old Youth Trying to Sell Ganja Arrested-Cops Confiscate Rs 76K Worth Items

Mangaluru: Despite constant arrests of drug/ganja dealers and also those who consume those narcotics made by police, it seems like there is no stop to such trade. And here we have a 23-year-old youth being arrested by the police who was trying to sell ganja, under Kavoor Police limits.

The arrested youth has been identified as Suhan S Poojary (23), a resident of Malpe Vadabhandeshwara. As per Kavoor’s police report, Suhan was trying to sell ganja on the newly concreted road going towards Padushedde of Marakadda, sitting on his scooter waiting for customers, when he was arrested.

The police confiscated from him 1.990-kilo gram ganja stored in a brown coloured packet, his mobile phone and his scooter, all valued at an estimated cost of Rs 76,000, and Kavoor police registered a case against him and took him into custody.

The operation was conducted under the direction of Police Commissioner Kuldeep R Jain, DCP Dinesh Kumara and Anshu Kumar, with assistance from police personnel, namely- Gururaj, Raghu Naik, Revannasidappa, Santhosh, Mohandas Kotian, Sridhar, Mallanna Gowda, Rajesabh, Lathesh among others.

Like this: Like Loading...