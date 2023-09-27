232 Dengue Cases Reported This Year- Councillors Want GAIL Gas Ltd to Stop Road Cutting

Dakshina Kannada District Vector-borne Disease Control Officer Naveenchandra Kulal said on Tuesday that of 232 dengue cases reported in the district so far this year, 139 Dengue cases reported from Bunder, Jeppu, Lady Hill, Yekkur, Kasba Bengre areas in Mangaluru, says Health Department official

He told the council of the corporation in its meeting that the district reported 645 suspected dengue cases this year. Dr. Kulal said that more dengue cases were reported in the city from Bunder, Jeppu, Lady Hill, Yekkur, and Kasba Bengre areas. Earlier, M. Shashidhar Hegde, former Mayor and Congress councillor, drew the attention of the House on the need to take measures to contain the spread of dengue in the city.

Hegde said that the dengue cases were on the rise in the city. Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur said that 40 multi-purpose workers have been trained to create awareness among people on preventive steps to be taken to control dengue.

Regarding Road cutting by GAIL Gas Ltd, many councillors demanded that the corporation should stop issuing permits to GAIL Gas Ltd for laying its pipelines in the city till it restored all dug up portions and roads cut. They alleged that the company has not restored the roadside portions dug up at many places in the city thus creating problems for the commuters. They demanded that its officials concerned should be summoned to the next meeting of the council.

MCC Commissioner C L Anand

Regarding a Complaint against the Commissioner, at one point Commissioner of the corporation C. L. Anand was at the receiving end when a BJP councillor complained that he did not receive her call. Another ruling party councillor complained that the Commissioner had kept 25 files on hold without clearing it. Joining the matter A.C. Vinayraj, a Congress councillor, said that elected representatives deserved their due respect. Reacting to it, the Mayor instructed the Commissioner to clear the files within two days and receive the phone calls of councillors.

In case if it was not possible to receive the calls amid meetings the calls should be returned, the Mayor said. Whip in the council Premananda Shetty said that councillors complaining against the top rank Commissioner “is not a good development.” Earlier such complaints were being made only against officials of other ranks below the Commissioner.

