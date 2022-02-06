235 rare species of turtles recovered in Guwahati



Guwahati: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel have recovered 235 rare species of turtles from a passenger train at the Kamakhya railway station in Guwahati on Saturday, officials said.

The Forest and Wildlife officials said that the turtles, mostly Indian flapshell, were hidden inside 10 bags.

The officials said that on arrival of a train from Indore, RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector Bhanita Barman Talukdar along with Head Constable Narayan Das, found 10 bags in two coaches.

On being checked, they found 235 rare species of turtles inside the bags. The RPF personnel handed over the turtles to Guwahati Forest Range under Kamrup East Division.

No one was was arrested in this connection.

A case has been registered and all the 235 seized turtles have been taken to the Assam state zoo in Guwahati for treatment and rehabilitation, officials said.