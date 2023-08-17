24 Colleges under Mangalore University have SHUT DOWN in the last 5 Years

Mangaluru: As per sources, 24 colleges have shut down in the last five years under Mangalore University. According to data from the College Development Council of MU, all the colleges are private, and one of the colleges to shut down is Moegling Institute of German Language, Balmatta, Mangaluru, which has now restarted after a gap of three years but is now affiliated with Goethe-Institut Bengaluru. According to officials, the major reason for the closure of colleges is poor admissions, followed by financial and management issues.

V Ravindrachary, director of, the College Development Council, said the major reason for their closure is poor admissions or no admissions. “Post Covid-19, all these colleges that started a few years ago took a beating, as they could not garner adequate admissions, which forced the management to close them down permanently. One or two colleges have merged with existing colleges.

The admissions were also affected due to the introduction of the National Education Policy 2020, which created confusion among the students and their parents. Under NEP-2020, undergraduate courses are extended to four years, instead of the earlier three years. Another reason is that some colleges have neither paid affiliation fees nor admission fees for the past three years. As a result, they are automatically considered closed in our records.

” There are a few colleges that have shut down due to management issues. One college in Puttur recently had management issues, and they are trying to merge with another nearby college. Also, some colleges managed by those deemed to be universities or state universities have transferred to their universities,” added Ravindrachary. A senior professor from MU pointed out that colleges have shut down as they failed to maintain quality, both teaching and administration. As a result, it led to poor admissions and eventually led to closure.

Moegling Institute of German Language, Balmatta, Mangaluru, which had been functioning since 1978, and offered certificate courses in German language (A1/A2), was shut down due to the pandemic. Rev HM Watson, principal, of Karnataka Theological College (KTC), Mangaluru, speaking to the media said, “The institute was affiliated with MU, and was shut down from 2020 to 2023, due to the pandemic. We have restarted the institute this year, and it is now affiliated with Goethe-Institut Bengaluru. The affiliation has global recognition for our German language courses”

