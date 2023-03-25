24 kgs of Ganja Seized under the NDPS Act by City & DK Police Destroyed

Mangaluru: Over 24 Kg of Ganja seized in Mangaluru Police Commissionerate and Dakshina Kannada Police limits were destroyed at Ramky Energy and Environment Limited’s furnace at Karnad Industrial Area in Mulky on 24 March. This decision was taken ahead of the regional conference on Drug Trafficking and national security for southern states / Union territories being held under the chairmanship of Home Minister Amit Shah on 26 March in Bengaluru,

The narcotic substances were set on fire. As per police commissioner Kuldeep R Jain 11.119 kg ganja and 14 mg of MDMA were seized in cases reported at eight city police station limits. The narcotic substances were destroyed after getting suitable permission from the Court, he said. While in Dakshina Kannada district at various police limits, 12.884 kilos of ganja seized under the NDPS Act were destroyed on 24 March, as per SP Dr Vikram Amathe.

Following are the seized narcotic substances destroyed :

3 cases at Surathkal police station, 1.510 kilos of ganja destroyed, 4 arrested and produced to the court.

In 1 case at Mangaluru South police station, 1.218 kilos of ganja were destroyed, and 1 was arrested and produced to the court.

In 2 cases at Bajpe police station, 1.660 kilos of ganja were destroyed, and 4 were arrested and produced to the court.

6 cases at CEN police station, 1 kilo 802 grams of ganja destroyed, 6 arrested and produced to the court.

In 1 case at Kankanady police station, 700 grams of ganja were destroyed, and 2 were arrested and produced to the court.

5 cases at Konaje police station, 1 kilo 328 gram of ganja destroyed, 7 arrested and produced to the court.

In 1 case at Panambur police station, 520 grams of ganja were destroyed, and 3 were arrested and produced to the court.

6 cases at Mangaluru North police station, 2.456 kilos of ganja and 0.014 MDMA destroyed, 10 arrested and produced to the court.

