24-year-old MP Girl on a Mission Cycling to Bring Awareness on Safety & Empowerment of Women

24-year-old Madhya Pradesh Girl Ms Aasha Malaviya on a Mission Cycling to Bring Awareness on Safety and Empowerment of Women makes a stop in Mangaluru and interacts with District administration Officials, Police Commissioner, other Police Officials and with a group of Students of the School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya, Mangaluru



Mangaluru: While you can never guarantee safety completely while travelling anywhere, India is considered to be a fairly safe country for women to travel around as long as certain precautions are taken to minimise any potential danger. And that 24-year-old girl Ms Aasha Malaviya from Madhya Pradesh fully agrees with it and is on a mission to bring awareness to the safety of Indian Women and Women’s Empowerment. Aasha who is on a nearly 20,000 km journey across India pedalling her bicycle made a pit stop in Mangaluru, and Team Mangalorean had the opportunity to interact with her and listen to the exciting mission she has planned. Every place she stops she addresses the issue of Women’s Empowerment and Women’s Safety in India, through press conferences or interaction with students of schools/colleges and also organizations.

Aasha is on a solo cycling expedition across the country to fuse the spirit of adventurism among women. She is on a mission to pedal 20,000 Km across India. Hailing from a tiny village Mataram in Rajgarh district in Madhya Pradesh, Aasha has recently graduated with PG of Bachelor of Physical Education, and now she is cycling through almost all the states in India. A former student of Barkatullah University, she is also an athlete who has contested at the National level in 100 and 200-meter sprints. She has also entered into the National Book of Records for her feat in mountaineering, climbing the highest mountain. Apart from other fun hobbies, she is more into sports.

Cycling may be a passion for many but for this youngster, it’s more a test of grit. That’s the reason she is on a mission to spread the word on Women’s safety and Women’s Empowerment. Leading by example, she hopes to encourage more and more women to step out and fight their fears. She said, ” During my interaction with people till now, one common thing was their reaction to an Indian woman travelling alone. Most were shocked. The question I am asked most often is, ” How do you do it? Isn’t it unsafe for women? It was this question that gave me the idea to ride across India on a bicycle, and I am proud of it”.

To spread awareness of the need to break stereotypes when it comes to women, Aasha has been documenting her trip on Instagram, saying that she wants others, especially women, to know what she has experienced so that they are encouraged to live life on their terms. It takes guts to take off on a solo cycling expedition across India, and Aasha has hit the pedal, not for pleasure but to educate her fellow Indians only shows that at the age of 24, she is wiser than her years. In a nation where rapes and attacks on women are in the headlines, it is heartening that this youngster is going the extra mile to change regressive mindsets.

In Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar’s Office

With DCP Anshu Kumar

With Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant

Women are just as much human as men so why should they live a shackled existence? Our netas and other bigwigs, who only talk about women empowerment, can learn a lesson or two from this daring youngster. Starting her journey from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on 1 November 2022, so far, she has pedalled through Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka, and also met the chief ministers of Goa (Pramod Sawant) and Maharashtra ( Eknath Shinde). “Most people from foreign countries think that India is not safe for women. They have a negative image of women’s safety in India. I would like to send out a strong message of women’s empowerment to the world, and that India is a safe place for women, through this expedition,” she said.

When asked what she has to say about her stay in Mangaluru, she replied, “Mangaluru is a wonderful place with wonderful people. Mangaloreans are very friendly and they render the best hospitality. The support shown by the people here is rebounders with good hospitality. The police commissioner and the DCPs were very friendly and courteous members. Among all the places I stopped by so far, this coastal city gave me the best hospitality and friendliness. They were all friendly and even the police agreed to escort me to the Kerala border. Thank You Mangaluru for your kind hospitality”.

When she travelled through these amazing places, the local people have given her food and tea, invited her into their houses and showed her how kind and generous Indian people are even when they are poor and had little to live on themselves they shared their meals with her when she was tired and couldn’t find any place to eat. Aasha says “India is incredibly safe”. She has been riding solo for nearly 4000 plus until she reached Mangaluru, and does not have a support vehicle or other cyclists. She rides between 100 and 150 km a day depending on the number of hills she has to climb but people are always encouraging her even though they are shocked to see a girl. Out of the 300 days of her journey, she has completed 47 days and will end her journey in New Delhi in September 2023, where she anticipates meeting the President of India and also the Prime Minister if she is lucky enough. She says “People hear of one bad experience by one girl and then apply that experience to all of India. This is not the way to live in fear because fear breeds fear. Rather, thinking positively and thanking the Gods and the Universe for the health and life we have, we must challenge ourselves and think positively about other people. If we think positively we have positive experiences and if we expect people to behave positively then people will behave positively. Women need to come out of their fear. Period.”.

People along the road are shocked that she is travelling alone and often want to know who she is and why she is doing this journey. She says she has only received positive comments from all villagers, people cutting wheat, people in bullock carts, chai wallahs, dhabavallahs and people from different stores. Aasha says, ” Indian women have been restricted to their houses as many believe that travelling alone is not safe for women. I want to prove this wrong by travelling solo and I believe that travelling helps in increasing one’s knowledge. Ever since my father ( Hiralal) died, my mother Rajju Bhai did odd jobs and took care of me and supported me in completing my studies. Later on, a family friend supported me in all my activities. He even paid fees for my education and encouraged me in every aspect. I always had the urge to do something that would be satisfying. I then had an idea of cycling across the country, and I am glad I did it”.

She started with Rs 5000 on her journey, and still has been left with quite a big amount to last till the end of her journey-the only reason being wherever she stops by, she gets free food and accommodation, and people also give her goodies/mementoes, and also cash. In Mangaluru she got free food and stay at PWD Inspection Bungalow near Mallikatta, and she thanked the district administration for the generosity, including the police commissioner N Shashi Kumar for providing her with police security during her stay and also escorting her to Kerala border, when she left Mangaluru on her way to Kasargod. Yours Truly (Alfie D’souza) of Team Mangalorean, Joseph Pereira and Ms Violet Pereira (Owners of Mangaloraen.com), PSI Prakash BV, and Head police constable Parashuram had a sumptuous breakfast at Shivabagh Cafe, Kadri, where Aasha dined on Masala dosa and Sajjige/Bajil/ -” Yummy” she commented.

In her final message during my interview with her, Ms Aasha Malaviya said, ” Women here in India should take courage and come out of fear. Just like other countries, India is also safe, provided the government should implement strict laws and provide good safety measures for women. Government should focus on the safety of women, and punish those who rape or attack women with stringent punishment. Women should think positively and forget about negativity. We need to show our women empowerment, and as women, we too can make a difference in the society and country. Empowering women is essential to the health and social development of families, communities and countries. When women are living safe, fulfilled and productive lives, they can reach their full potential. contributing their skills to the workforce and can raise happier and healthier children. Let’s hope for a better life for Women to live without fear and danger in India”.