24-year-old Woman Brutally Murdered in Kodagu

Madikeri: A 24-year-old woman was brutally murdered, in Nangala village of Veerajpet taluk here, on January 16.

The deceased has been identified as Aarti (24), daughter of Buttiyanda Madappa, a resident of Nangala village.

The Virajpet police visited the spot for investigations. The police are finding the reason for the murder.

The murder of the young woman has created fear among the public as there were no such crimes reported in Kodagu for some time now.

The Virajpet police are suspecting the involvement of Thimmaiah and the search is on for him.

