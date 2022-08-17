2,400-bed hospital of Mata Amritanandamayi largest in region: Haryana CM

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said the 2,400-bed healthcare institution, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Haryana’s Faridabad on August 24 and is being set up by Mata Amritanandamayi, will be the largest state-of-the-art health facility in the region.

This hospital will prove to be a milestone in the country’s best health services in the times to come, said the Chief Minister, who met Mata Amritanandamayi to express gratitude on behalf of the people of the state.

The Chief Minister said as the number of patients in the hospital is certainly expected to increase and there will be a greater need for public transport services, hence excellent public transport services will be developed for Amrita Hospital, including Greater Faridabad.

He said the setting up this hospital is a big step in the direction of humanity and the state government will always be ready for whatever help is needed by the hospital management.

The Chief Minister said the services of the city bus service have already been extended to the hospital. Apart from this, the Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority is also in the process of setting up a separate bus depot in Greater Faridabad.

Mata Amritanandamayi, while blessing the Chief Minister, said it is her dream that no person should be deprived of good health services. With this idea, she planned to establish this second hospital in Faridabad in Haryana after Kochi in Kerala.

Mata Amritanandamayi said she herself lives in Kerala and she hopes the state government to take care of the hospital here. She also thanked the Chief Minister for this help.

On this, the Chief Minister thanked Mata Amritanandamayi and assured her that the state government is always standing with her in this noble work.

Later, the Chief Minister also inspected the preparations for the proposed visit of the Prime Minister and gave necessary directions to the officials.

