24th Batch of MD Homoeopathy Course Inaugurated at Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College

Inauguration of 24th Batch of MD Homoeopathy Course at Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College for the academic year 2021-22

Mangaluru: The inauguration of the 24th batch of MD Homoeopathy course for the academic year 2021-22 was held at Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College on 05 April 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the College Auditorium.

The programme was formally inaugurated by lighting the lamp by Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, FMCI, Chief Guest Dr Sebastian Prabhakar D, Principal, Bhagawan Buddha Homeopathic Medical College & Hospital, Bengaluru, Rev. Fr Roshan Crasta, Administrator, FMHMC&H, Rev Fr Rohan Dias, Assistant Administrator, FMHMC&H, Dr E S J Prabhu Kiran, Principal, Dr Vilma Meera D’Souza, Vice Principal, Dr M K Kamath, UG/PG Academic Programme Advisor, Dr Jyoshna Shivaprasad, PG Academic Incharge and PG student representative of the 24th batch.

Dr E S J Prabhu Kiran, Principal, Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College, In his welcome address, highlighted the legacy of Father Muller Institutions inherited from Fr Augustus Muller and also encouraged PGs to invest their time in research as well, besides their academics.

Rev. Fr Roshan Crasta, Administrator shared his message for the day in which he welcomed the postgraduates to the Mullerian family which is situated in the hub of medical education in Mangaluru and reminded the postgraduates to have research aptitude for a valuable future in the medical field in which they will enter with a postgraduate degree.

Chief Guest, Dr Sebastian Prabhakar emphasized the importance of research-based work in the field of Homoeopathy, to be self-confident and committed to serving the community.

Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, in his presidential address, said that hard work is necessary as the base for becoming a subject expert and to excel in homoeopathy by having a curious and research-oriented bent of mind. He invited all the postgraduate students to make use of the various resources provided by the institution.

The vote of thanks was proposed by Dr Jyoshna Shivaprasad. Dr Disha Rao and Dr Ajay Kumar PG Scholars were the MCs for the programme.