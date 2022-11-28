24X7 Police Security at Kadri Temple in the Wake of the Blast Recently



Mangaluru: Following the recent blast in an auto-rickshaw in the city and the social media posts doing rounds indicating that Kadri Manjunatha Temple was one of the targets, the temple authorities had requested Mangaluru City Police to provide security to the temple.

The case of a blast reported in a moving auto-rickshaw in which auto-driver Purushothama K and passenger and accused Mohammed Shariq was injured on 19 November 2022 has already been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The authorities of Kadri Sri Manjunatha Temple had requested the Mangaluru City Police to protect the shrine in the wake of the blast.

Kadri temple executive officer Ms P Jayamma had told the media that a request had been made after social media posts started doing rounds indicating Kadri temple was the target. “The temple decided to seek police security, and in response, the police carried out surveillance at the temple frequently. They have visited the temple a few times as a part of the surveillance. We have not received any threatening calls or emails,” added Ms Jayamma.

Meanwhile, Mangaluru City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar informed media persons recently that the police have strengthened security at identified locations in the wake of the blast. “The anti-sabotage team and a dog squad have been carrying out checks in places, where people gather in large numbers,” he said.

Even Kudroli Sri Gokarnanatha Temple is another major shrine in the city that a large number of devotees throng every day. However, Temple treasurer R Padmaraj had said that the police have started surveillance at the temple. “We have not requested the police to provide security to the temple. However, they have already begun surveillance. It is better to be cautious since the current situation is apprehensive. We have security personnel in our temple, but we cannot say that it is fool-proof security,” he had told the media.

Today, Monday 27 November being Vivah Panchami a large number of devotees thronged Kadri Sri Manjunatha Temple, and also with a couple of weddings taking place at the Temple, the security was beefed up, and ASI of Kadri East Police Station Chandrashekar, along with Home Guard Ms Sunitha and Temple Security Guard Anand were doing a good job in scrutinizing people entering the temple. A radical outfit’s post that has been doing rounds on an instant messaging app said that its “Mujahid brother Mohammed Shariq attempted to attack a Hindutva Temple in Kadri”.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean ASI Chandrashekar said, ” As per the order of the Police Commissioner we have been posted here for the past few days, to check on people visiting the temple, in the wake of the recent low intensity blast that had taken place inside an auto-rickshaw. We have been keeping an eye on people visiting the temple, and suspicious persons will be thoroughly checked. Until now our security checks have been going on smoothly, and people have been cooperating with us for their safety”.

It is learnt that Security also has been increased at the major shrine with a large number of devotees’ footfall – Kukke Sri Subramanya Temple, where the Champa Shasti festival was held recently. Temple executive officer Ningaiah said that the temple has all security equipment including metal detectors and surveillance cameras. We have upgraded security equipment and taken up additional security measures for the safety of the temple and devotees that visit the temple” added a temple trustee.

Also, a meeting on security measures in the temple was chaired by Mangaluru City South MLA D Vedavyas Kamath, and during the meeting, discussions were held on various measures, including the introduction of metal detectors and baggage screening. This was after the temple authorities had requested Mangaluru City Police to provide security to the temple after the blast incident. In a note that had gone viral, Islamic Resistance Council (IRC) claimed responsibility for the blast, and even though the recent attempt at destruction failed, future attacks will continue.