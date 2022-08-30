25 AAP workers, including former district president, join BJP in Gurugram

Gurugram: Over two-dozen workers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), including its former president of Gurugram district, Mahesh Yadav (sarpanch), joined the BJP on Tuesday.

The AAP members joined the saffron party at ‘Gurukamal’ – the BJP’s local office – in the presence of state president Om Prakash Dhankhar.

“All these workers, who were angry with the policies of AAP, have joined the BJP and in future, they will work for the BJP and serve the public,” Dhankhar told the media.

Dhankhar on Tuesday held an organisational meeting of party officials from Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal, Jhajjar and Nuh districts at Gurukamal.

During the meeting, he gave a target to the officials to include one-third of the families of the state in the BJP family before the 2024 elections.

“While BJP is an organisationally strong party, every worker associated with it should try to make it even more strong,” he said.

