25 LOIs Inked at Saudi Roadshow to Expand their Businesses in Mangaluru Cluster

25 Letter of Interest (LOI)s Inked at Saudi Roadshow to Expand their Businesses in Mangaluru Cluster



Mangaluru: Rohith Bhat, lead industry anchor, Mangaluru cluster addressing the media persons during a press meet said, “The Karnataka Digital Economy Mission’s (KDEM) roadshow in Al-Khobar, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), led by industries from the Mangaluru cluster, now popularly known as ‘The Silicon Beach of India’, last week, has yielded a good response. Around 25 letters of intent (LoI) were signed by KSA at the first event held in the Gulf country. The aim of the roadshow was to showcase the potential of the Mangaluru cluster as an emerging technology hub and investment destination. More than 25 companies from Saudi Arabia are interested in expanding their business in the Mangaluru cluster”.

Explaining the other outcomes of the roadshow, Bhat further said “In the next eight to 12 months, KDEM is expecting to generate 1,000-plus jobs in the Mangaluru cluster, as a result of the roadshow. Over 150-plus CXOs, including 35 plus CEOs participated in the roadshow, and the KDEM-industry delegation met multiple potential investors during the visit. The delegation comprised technology companies from Mangaluru, including representatives from KDEM, NASSCOM, CII Mangaluru, TiE Mangaluru, Mikro Grafeio, and KCCI. The successful meetings and interactions held with the local medium and large companies from the eastern province of Saudi Arabia are looking to make Mangaluru their second home for their business, with focus areas of IT services, back-office operations, and engineering design services”

“Being the region with the highest literacy rate in the state, a GDP of $20 billion, and a rich history of being an entrepreneurial talent hub of India, Mangaluru is at the forefront of industrial growth in Karnataka. Through this roadshow, we have garnered interest from investors in Saudi Arabia, who will be setting up operations in Mangaluru, across various sectors. With these partnerships, we foresee multiple collaborations with industry players, and the promotion of the development of innovation in Mangaluru,’’ he said, adding KSA companies also want to visit the region, and that they will soon host a few of them.



Sanjeev Gupta, CEO, KDEM, reiterated the importance of the Beyond Bengaluru initiative in Mangaluru. “The region’s potential has played a major factor in the state’s economic growth, and its exponential growth. KDEM, along with industry partners, has worked in Mangaluru over the last few years, and has aided in the growth of the industrial cluster, driving innovation and transformation in various sectors. In the last 18 months, over 40 companies have set up their operations in the Mangaluru cluster. Being the region with the highest literacy rate in the State, a GDP of $20 billion and a rich history of entrepreneurial talent hubs of India, Mangaluru is at the forefront of industrial growth in Karnataka. Through partnerships with Saudi Arabian companies, KDEM foresees multiple collaborations with industry players and innovation promotion in Mangaluru ” added Gupta.

Er Vinod Pinto-the President of CREDAI, Mangaluru among others were present during the press meet.

