25 trains regulated in NR zone in view of farmers ‘rail roko’ stir



New Delhi: At least 25 trains were regulated in the wake of the farm unions’ four-hour ‘rail roko’ demonstration on Thursday, even as the Railway Protection Force (RPF) stepped up security measures and deployed 20 additional companies across Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Punjab and Haryana to prevent untoward incidents.

Northern Railway Spokesperson Deepak Kumar said, “About 25 trains are regulated because of rail roko all across Northern Railway as of 1 p.m.”

He said that the ‘rail roko’ had minimal effect on the train movement in the NR zone.

Farmers have blocked railway tracks across several states in the country in the wake of the rail roko protest call given by farmer leaders.

Earlier in the day, speaking to IANS, RPF Director General Arun Kumar said, “We have made additional deployment across the country and also coordinated with the state agencies and state police.”

He said, “They (state police) are also deployed and the CRPF has been deployed at several places.”

When asked, if there are any additional security measures in Delhi, Haryana and Punjab, as the farmers have been camping at several borders of the national capital since November 26 last year, he said, “Nothing specific for Delhi. In northern railways, which covers areas like Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, additional measures have been taken up.”

He said that the RPF has deployed 20 additional companies across Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and poll bound West Bengal.

“Railways has appealed for peace. We will have additional security focus across Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Twenty additional companies of RPF have been deployed,” Kumar said.

Besides the RPF, the Railway ministry has put the Government Railway Police (GRP) on high alert. Even senior officials conducted checking at railway stations and have identified vulnerable spots.