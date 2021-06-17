Spread the love



















25-year-old Electrocuted While Repairing Switchboard in Udyavar

Udupi: A 25-year-old youth died after he was electrocuted near Kanakodu, Udyavar here on June 16 night.

The deceased has been identified as Mokshith Karkera (25), son of Manoj Karkera a resident of Kodavoor.

According to sources, Mokshith came in contact with a live wire while he was repairing the main switchboard at his uncle’s house. He was immediately rushed to a hospital nearby where he succumbed to burn injuries.

Mokshith was working as an electrician. He was also helping his mother in her fishing business during his free time.

Kaup Police have registered a case in this regard.

