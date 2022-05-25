25-year-old Girl Commits Suicide, Right Wing Outfits Allege ‘Love Jihad’

Kundapur: A 25-year-old girl, who consumed rat poison on May 23, breathed her last on May 25. The Right-wing outfits have alleged that the girl committed suicide because of love jihad.

The deceased has been identified as Shilpa (25), a resident of Uppinakudru, Kundapur.

According to police sources, Shilpa was working in a textile shop for the last 3 years. She was in a relationship with a youth from a different faith. It is said that both were in love and in a physical relationship. Recently Shilpa had forced the boy to get married but he refused.

On May 23, Shilpa consumed rat poison. The family members rushed her to Kundapur Private hospital and then shifted her to the Manipal Hospital. On May 25, Shilpa breathed her last without responding to the treatment.

Shilpa’s brother and Right-wing outfits have alleged that Shilpa committed suicide because of love jihad and have demanded action against the youth and his family members.

A case has been registered in the Kundapur Town Police Station and investigation is on.