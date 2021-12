25-year-old MBBS Intern Commits Suicide by Hanging at Derlakatte

Mangaluru: In a shocking incident, an MBBS intern committed suicide by hanging herself in her room at Siliconia Apartments Kuthar, here on December 19.

The deceased has been identified as Vaishali Gayakwad (25), from Anand Nagar Bidar.

The reason for taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained.