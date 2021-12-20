25-year-old MBBS Intern Suicide Death Case, Her 24-year-old Boyfreind Arrested

Mangaluru: An MBBS intern working at Kannachur Medical College & Hospital, Deralakatte in the outskirt of the city allegedly died by suicide at her apartment here on Sunday December 19. The deceased person is Vaishali Gaikwad (25), daughter of Vijaykumar Gaikwad, a resident of Anandnagar, Bidar district. Pursuing her MBBS internship at the said hospital, she was staying at Siliconia Apartments, in Kuthar, Mangaluru.

Even though the reason behind taking the extreme step is not yet known on Sunday, however, the police suspect the involvement of a person named Sujish (24), a native of Palakkad who was studying with her in the same class and staying in the same Siliconia apartment. Rumours were that Sujish and Vaishali had a love affair and police had detained him for questioning.

After thorough interrogation, police have revealed that Vaishali had hanged herself allegedly due to a misunderstanding between her and Sujish. The police have arrested Sujish and have filed a case against him under IPC 306