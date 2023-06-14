25-year-old Sandesh Dies in Tipper and Two-wheeler Collision at Pumpwell

Mangaluru: A 25-year-old youth died after his two-wheeler was hit by a tipper at Pumpwell here on June 14.

The deceased has been identified as Sandesh Thomas (25) from Puttur.

According to sources, Sandesh was working night shift at a call center. After finishing work, Sandesh, along with his colleague went to have tea. After dropping his colleague at the tea shop, and while going to pick another friend his two-wheeler collided with the tipper.

Sandesh was severely injured and rushed to the hospital but he breathed his last on the way.

A case has been registered at the Kankanady police station and further investigation is on.