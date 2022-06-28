25-year-old Stages Kidnapping Drama to get Rs 5 Lakh from Parents

Udupi: In a strange incident to get Rs 5 lakh from his parents, a 25-year-old youth staged a kidnapping drama in Udupi. The Town Police have now arrested the youth.

The arrested has been identified as Varun Nayak (25), a resident of Udupi.

On June 26, around 3 am, Varun called his parents from his mobile and informed them that some unidentified persons had kidnapped him. He said that they demanded Rs 5 lakh for his release. His parents immediately filed a complaint at the Udupi Town Police Station.

After registering the complaint, the police formed a special team to trace the youth. The police traced his mobile location in Goa and the team reached Goa. The police team were shocked to find Varun enjoying with friends at a casino in Goa.

The police team took Varun into their custody. While questioning, Varun confessed that he had discontinued his education and that he did not have a stable job. He had planned the kidnapping drama to get money from his parents.

Varun was produced before the court and sent to judicial custody for 15 days.