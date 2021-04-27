Spread the love



















250 Bangladeshis stranded at Petrapole border



Dhaka: A day after the decision was taken to ban commuting at India-Bangladesh land port for 14 days, about 250 Bangladeshis were stranded at the Benapole-Petrapole border.

Many people who went to India for treatment of their relatives were unaware of the government’s decision. They entered the neighbouring country but couldn’t return to Bangladesh.

One of the travellers, Habibur Rahman, said, “We came to India to get treatment with medical visa. I came to know that we will not be able to return to the country. We are running out of money. How can I stay here if I can’t come back?”

Tarun Biswas, Petrapole Chief Immigration Officer, said, “We can do anything … due to the instruction of the Bangladesh government we are not allowing them to go. It is the decision of the Bangladesh government,” he emphasised.

However, the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission has informed that those whose visas are coming to an end can contact them and return to Bangladesh with No Objection Certificate and Corona Negative Test Report.

There are many others who are facing the similar situation and are unable to return to their country and moreover, they are running out of money.

According to the information, there are around 250 people who have been stranded at the border and urging the Indian Immigration Department to allow them to go to Bangladesh.