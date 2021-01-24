Spread the love



















25,000 farmers to lead protest rally to Bengaluru on Tuesday



Bengaluru: About 25,000 farmers from across Karnataka would lead a protest rally on Tuesday to Bengaluru from Nelamangla on the city’s outskirts in support of their counterparts’ tractor rally to New Delhi against the three farmers’ laws, said state’s farmers leader K. Chandrashekar on Sunday.

“We have sought police permission to lead the protest rally in 10,000 tractors to Freedom Park in the city from Nelamangla in solidarity with our colleagues in the northern region who are going to Delhi in thousands of tractors, seeking repeal of the three anti-farmers laws,” Chandrashekar told reporters here.

As the farmers’ protest rally on Tuesday coincides with the 72nd Republic Day celebrations, police advised them to avoid tractors, which would choke the highway and roads in the city, inconveniencing the public.

“As Delhi police allowed thousands of farmers to enter the national capital in tractors for their protest rally after the Republic Day parade, the city police should not prevent us from staging a similar rally,” asserted Chandrashekar, who is also the president of the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, an apex body of about 30 farmers’ associations across the southern state.

Farmers from Mandya, Mysuru, Kodagu, Hassan, Tumakuru, Chitradurga and many districts will participate in the protest rally against the three laws.

“The rally will also be in protest against the APMC Act and Land Reforms Act, the BJP government in Karnataka has amended recently, as they are also against farmers and growers,” reiterated Chandrashekar.

About 10,000 farmers from across the state staged a massive rally in the city against the twin Acts on December 9.