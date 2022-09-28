250th Monthly Theatre – Another Record at Kalangann

Mangaluru: The 250th Monthly Theatre of Mandd Sobhann, would be presented on 2nd October 2022, at 6.30 p.m., at Kalaangann. 11 newly composed songs will be presented at the musical show – ‘Novim Motiyam’.

The lyrics have been penned by Melwyn Peris, Rony Crasta Kelarai, James Lopes Honnavar, Roshu Bajpe, Irine Rebello Kulshekar, Titus Noronha Taccode, Wilson Kateel, Lloyd Rego, Janet Monteiro and Alban D’Silva, while Eric Ozario, Melwyn Peris, Joel Pereira, Cajetan Dias, James Lopes, Roshan Angelore, Irine Rebello, Lloyd Rego, Sonal Monteiro, Jeevan Siddi, have composed the songs.

Melwyn Peris, Prajoth D’Sa, Shilpa Cutinha, Ashwin D’Costa, Robin Sequeira, Stephen Cutinha, Treeza Lopes Honnavar, Simone Monteiro, Cliyon D’Silva, Ketan Castelino, Elton Pinto Bajjodi, Melvita D’Souza Kulshekar and Reenal Lewis Brahmavar would be singing these songs. The music team led by Roshan Bela would be backing the singers. The musicians include Sachin Sequeira, Sanjay Rodrigues and Stalin D’Souza. Nellu Permannur would be compering the programme.

Mandd Sobhann’s choral group Sumell would also be celebrating International Music Day, and on this occasion, they would be felicitating Sangeet Visharad Roshan Martis.

This journey of performing arts began on 6th January 2002, and for the past 20 years and 10 months, monthly theatres have been presented without a break. Mandd Sobhann has created another record with this 250th Monthly Theatre. The monthly theatres have been showcased at the Noreen and Ronald Mendonca Amphitheatre and during monsoon in the Luviza and Francis Fernandes Cascia Vedi. Konkani artistes from various parts of the world have displayed their talents in these monthly theatres.

This monthly theatre is sponsored by Austin Roche and Hilma Roche, Charishma Hotels Pvt. Ltd. Bangalore.

