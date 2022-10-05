250th Monthly Theatre Presented with Great Pomp and Joy

Mangaluru: Mandd Sobhann has created another record in the history of performing arts. The 250th Monthly Theatre was presented with great enthusiasm. Mother Konkani’s crown was decorated with the pearls of 11 new Konkani songs. The full-packed audience that was present at Kalaangann on October 2, 2022, experienced musical heaven.

Secretary of Sumell, Raina Sequeira welcomed everyone and the Founder of Aangann Konknnechem, Riyadh – Arun Palimar gave a start to the programme by ringing the bell. Gurkar – Eric Ozario, President – Louis Pinto and Secretary – Kishore Fernandez were present on stage.

Nellu Permannur, one of the directors of Comedy Company, compered the show in a witty manner.

The following 11 newly composed songs were presented by old and new singers –

1. Mo’nshakullachi Srushtti – (Lyrics & Tune: James Lopes, Honnavar / Singer: Treeza Lopes)

2. Jivit Mo’nshyachem – (Lyrics, Tune, Singer: Melwyn Peris)

3. Sang Mho’jya Ye Mo’na – (Lyrics: Roshu Bajpe / Tune: Roshan Angelore / Singer: Reenal Lewis, Brahmavar)

4. Tum Ye – (Lyrics: Rony Crasta Kelarai / Tune: Eric Ozario/ Singer: Cliyon D’Silva, Bajjodi)

5. Pinzo’l’lim Kupam – (Lyrics: Wilson Kateel / Tune: Cajetan Dias / Singers: Robin Sequeira & Shilpa Cutinha)

6. Mai Tujya Mogak Runni – (Lyrics: Janet Flavy Monteiro / Tune: Eric Ozario & Sonal Monteiro / Singer: Simone Monteiro)

7. Mho’jem Mho’ll’llem Kitench Na – (Lyrics & Tune: Irine Rebello, Kulshekar / Singers: Elton Pinto & Melvita D’Souza)

8. Bhonvari Ye – (Lyrics: Alban D’Silva / Tune: Jeevan Siddi / Singer: Prajoth D’Sa)

9. Amorecho Ve’ll – (Lyrics: Titus Noronha, Taccode / Tune: Eric Ozario / Singer: Ketan Castelino)

10. Zho’ddlam No’ktir Zho’ddlam – (Lyrics: Rony Crasta Kelarai / Tune: Joel Pereira / Singer: Ashwin D’Costa)

11. Nach No’ra – (Lyrics & Tune: Lloyd Rego / Singers: Steven Cutinha & Robin Sequeira).

On this occasion, Sumell celebrated International Music Day and felicitated Roshan Martis Kadri on this occasion. Sumell Convenor Sunil Monteiro gave a brief introduction while Kavitha George read out the felicitation. Irene Rebello compered the programme. The mother of Roshan Martis, Shevrin Martis was present on the dais.

In response to the honour, Roshan Martis thanked Mandd Sobhann for the honour and also expressed his gratitude towards his teachers and his parents. He said that during the difficult times in his life, he found peace in music and he wishes to share the same peace with hundreds of his students. He also assured his support to Sumell in their musical activities.

The music team led by Roshan Bela (lead guitar) created a beautiful musical world. The team consisted of Sachin Sequeira (Drums), Sanjay Rodrigues (Keyboard) and Stalin D’Souza (Bass Guitar).

At the beginning of the show, Eric Ozario launched the ‘Ko’r Natto’k’ short play competition. This social-themed short play competition is organised by Comedy Company for invited troupes only.

The sound was provided by Surabhi Sounds and lighting by Kingsley Nazareth. Photography by Stanly Bantwal and Video by Raveen Martis. Wilfred Pinto (Art Creators) handled the stage setting. Sweets were distributed at the entrance.

This monthly theatre was sponsored by – Austin Roche and Hilma Roche, Charishma Hotels Pvt. Ltd. Bangalore.

