252 Persons involved in various Crimes in Custody of Cops during MOB Parade

252 Persons involved in various crimes in Custody of cops during the Modus Operandi Bureau (MOB) Parade. Modus Operandi is a Latin word which means a “method of operating.” It is used by law enforcement agencies to refer to a criminal pattern of behavior on his/her way of committing crime.

Mangaluru: Briefing the media persons during a press meet held at his chamber, Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, “There have been a lot of crimes, including theft, house break-Ins, chain snatching, cattle thefts, ATM fraud, etc pre and post Lockdown in the City, we arranged a Modus Operandi Bureau (MOB) parade on Wednesday, 14 July 2021. Bothe the DCP’s, large number of Circle and Sub Inspectors, and police constables were involved in in this investigation project”

He further said, “We have taken into custody 252 persons who have been either involved in robbery, cattle-theft, assault, chain snatching, ATM fraud, house break-ins etc, and during interrogation, the arrested persons were questioned as to what are they presently doing for their income,and also relevant details were also gathered from them. Among the arrested a bunch of them were tested positive for drugs, like ganja, and many of them were youth. 179 mobile phones and 67 vehicles were confiscated from them, Cases were registered on 120 persons under section 110 CRPC, 97 persons under section 107 CRPC, and 35 of them under section 27(B) NDPS. Further investigation is on to get more details of their crime activities, and to find out who supplied them the drugs/ganja”.

Police release video of the Assault & Robbery on a Woman at Bliss Signature Unisex salon located near Mallikatta ground/Kadri in City

Recalling the incident which took place on 1 July 2021, where Abdul Dawood Attavara, Mangaluru was arrested for alleged Molesting, Assault and Robbery of Rs 14,000 from a woman in Kadri, Mangaluru, which took place 1 July 2021 at Bliss Signature Unisex Saloon, located near Mallikatta Ground/Kadri,Mangaluru. A case was registered against Abdul in Women Police Station, Mangaluru, and he was produced before the Magistrate and sent to judicial custody.

Abdul Dawood

Now the Police have released the CCTV footage of the act committed by Abdul Dawood on the salon woman, and will be produced before the judge during the court hearing date on 29 July 2021. Presently Dawood is in judicial custody, as per police commissioner. (Watch the CCTV footage below)

Police Commissioner briefs about the Arrest of two persons in connection with assault on two cops of Urwa Police station

Also briefing about the assault on two police personnel of Urwa police station, where the two accused being arrested, police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, “We have taken into custody two men for allegedly misbehaving with two constables, including a woman constable, at the Urwa Police station on Wednesday, 14 July. The injured constables were admitted to the Wenlock District hospital for treatment. The injured persons are Head constable Narayana of 2008 batch, and constable Ms Pooja Hiremath of 2018 batch. The two accused had arrived at the police station in connection with a case reported in May 2021”

He further said ” In May, following an argument with the apartment association over maintenance charges and water supply, two cases were booked. However, the parties involved in the argument/fight allegedly decided to withdraw the complaint after meeting the DCP (Law 7 Order) Hariram Shankar,who directed them to visit the Urwa police station. However, things turned ugly when they reached the police station. They allegedly misbehaved with the woman constable and one more male head constable, and even broke chairs. A young girl who was with them, the daughter of one of the accused, tried to record the conversation between the police inspector and the accused. There is video evidence in this regard”

“A case has been booked under IPC Sections 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of hisd/her duty) and 354 (Assault or using criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty). Meanwhile, a girl in conflict (accused daughter) with the law will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board. It is learnt that a couple of cases have been registered against one of the accused in the past.” added the Police Commissioner. DCP (Law & Order) Hariram Shankar was also present during the press meet.

