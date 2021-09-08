258 Yr old ‘Monti Fest’ Tradition that Started on 8 Sept 1763 Still Continues at Farangipete Church

Spread the love



















‘Monti Fest’ which originated at ‘Monte Mariano Church/Monastery’-Farangipet on 8 September 1763, is still continued by the Catholic faithful with great devotion and fervour- hailing from Omzoor, Farangipet, Merlapadav, Bantwal, Bellore, Fajir, Padil, Mogarnad and Loreto, gathered at the Church on 8 September 2021, for the festive Mass. Monte Mariano/St Francis of Assisi Church-Farangipete was built here in 1526- and for more details click here : Monte Mariano Church-Farangipet – the Origin of ‘Monthi Fest’

Mangaluru: The ‘Monte Mariano Church/Monastery-Farangipete has a glorious history that dates back to 1763, where Fr Joachim Miranda, a Goan priest who served as FIRST parish priest cared for the spiritual needs of all the Catholics living across the coast till the foot of Western Ghats. Fr Miranda built a seminary at Farangipet, and owing to his exceptional holiness, Fr Miranda won the friendship of Hyder Ali, the then king of Mysore Kingdom. ‘Monthi Fest’ (feast of Nativity of Mary) was first introduced by him here, followed by all over Karnataka, India and Abroad. The first ‘Monti Fest” originated at this Church, and the first Monti Fest celebration was held here on 8 September 1763. And the tradition still continues with great devotion and fervour even today, ( 8 September 2021), 258 years later where the catholic faithful assembled to honor Baby Mother Mary with flowers and “Sakaad Sangatha Meliya…Moriyek Hogolsiya” hymn. But this year, once again due to the Covid-19 pandemic, celebrations were held in a low-key manner, and also because of many senior priests and faithful of the Church.

‘Monte Mariano Church’ in Farangipet is an ancient Catholic denomination built by the Portuguese which include church, friary, monastery and institution, situated on top of the picturesque hillock on the North bank of Netravathi River, which is run by the Capuchin fathers. And the famous festival known as “Monthi Fest” coinciding with native festival of Mary is celebrated every year, which is an annual feast of the church coming during harvest season which coincides with Sankranti in Karnataka and Andhra, Pongal in Tamil Nadu and Onam in Kerala.

The Catholic faithful, including adults and children hailing from Omzoor, Farangipet, Merlapadav, Bantwal, Bellore, Fajir, Padil, Mogarnad and Loreto gathered at the Monte Mariano Church, where Fr Ivan Pinto, the newly ordained OFM Capuchin priest was the main celebrant, who blessed the new Paddy stalks (Novem), followed by placing of flowers by the children at the statue of Mother Mary. Fr Pinto was joined by Fr Lancy Ferns and Fr Joel Lopez. The chief celebrant preached an inspiring homily on Monthi Saibin, family life as well as on girl child. . Fr Gerald Lobo-the Guardian at St Fidelis Friary (Monte Mariano Church/ St Francis Assisi Church-Farangipet, who usually celebrates the Monti Fest mass at Monte Mariano Church, this year he celebrated the Monti Fest mass at their sister-church ‘Infant Jesus Church in Pavoor, Uliya.

Fr Ivan Pinto in his homily said, ” We should all be proud that ‘Monti Fest’ originated here on 8 September 1763, and 257 years later, we are all happy to celebrate it, even though not in grandeur and fervour, due to pandemic. We should all know that Monti Fest brings families together, it is the process of sharing responsibility among the family and that is where the fun lies in this festival, this is also a way for relatives to know other members and friends of the family that seem to be vanished or are “too busy to call” and for the younger generation to know how tight a family bond is.“Monti festival is the festival of worshiping Mother Nature. Life will become holy while realizing mother’s love. Creating this valuable love in each and every family is the aim and the message behind this “Monti Fest” celebration. While celebrating this feast of Mother Mary, let us honor our Mother and respect the women. Hence it’s our duty to honour this mother” .

All the faithful were found with colourful flowers . After the mass sugarcane was distributed to the children and adults. SAll the arrangements were done in a systematic way and as per Covid-19 protocols by Guardian Fr Jerald Lobo.

Like this: Like Loading...