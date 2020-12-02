Spread the love



















259 absconding excise offenders arrested in Andhra’s East Godavari



Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh): The special enforcement bureau (SEB) of East Godavari police in Andhra Pradesh has arrested 259 absconding accused of excise and prohibition act violations within a week.

Many of the accused were arrested for brewing ‘sara’ (arrack), a prohibited local tipple.

On Tuesday, 44 absconding accused were picked up by the police from different villages within Peddapuram SEB station limits.

“Remand reports were prepared and after medical examination, all were produced before a magistrate, sent to judicial custody and lodged in Kakinada sub jail,” said a police official.

In similar fashion, 126 absconding accused were arrested on Monday, out of whom, the local magistrates sent 88 accused to judicial custody.

The special operation was carried out by SEB teams in Peddapuram, Kakinada, Prathipadu and other places, under the aegis of East Godavari Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi and SEB’s Additional SP Sumit Garud.