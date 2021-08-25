Spread the love



















25th HiQ Retail Outlet of MRPL Inaugurated

Mangaluru: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. (MRPL) proudly announces the commissioning of its 25th Retail Outlet on 25th August 2021 at Mandarthi, Udupi District. Shri Dhananjaya Shetty, Trustee of Mandarthi Temple along with Shri BHV Prasad, ED Projects, MRPL and Shri B Sudarshan, GGM-Marketing Projects, MRPL jointly inaugurated the new Retail Outlet at Mandarthi, Udupi District on 25th August 2021 in the presence of Mr Harsha, the dealer and other officials of MRPL. This RO is the 25th Retail Outlet of MRPL.

This Retail Outlet is DODO (Dealer-Owned-Dealer-Operated) model Outlet situated at Brahmavar–Mandarthi Road, being run as M/s Mandarthi Fuel Point. With the commissioning of this Retail Outlet, the total tally of MRPL ROs is 25.

Over the years, the Retail marketing of the Petroleum business in India has been one of the most dynamic and fast-paced. Subsequent to the opening of markets after dismantling of Administered Pricing Mechanism (APM) in the year 2002 Government had eased doing Retail Marketing transportation fuel business.

Since then the petroleum industry saw many ups and downs due to the high volatility in international crude prices, and there was a situation wherein Government intervention was required for controlling the Retail prices of petroleum products. Against this backdrop, coupled with day to day disruptions, MRPL, with the backing of ONGC, entered the Retail marketing segment with the establishment of its first retail outlet in the year 2005 at Cargo Gate of MRPL.

In the year 2020, when the world and humanity were facing one of the largest pandemics and catastrophes in the form of COVID-19, MRPL too faced its toughest challenges from all fronts. Despite all these challenges, Team MRPL has commissioned 18 new retail outlets in the last 12 months at various locations in Bangalore and Mangalore Regions. 31st March 2021 marked yet another milestone with the commissioning of MRPL’s first Retail Outlet in Kerala at Koolimad Junction near Kozhikode. MRPL plans to expand its Retail Outlet operation in Karnataka & Kerala and also to set up new Retail outlets in Assam.

Despite the continuing threat of COVID-19, second wave Team MRPL has overcome all the challenges and commissioned record 25 retail outlets to date. From a very humble beginning a few years back, Team MRPL is proud to showcase the commissioning of its 25th Retail Outlet at Mandarthi, Udupi District.

