26 cases of H3N2 variant found in K’taka, govt advises caution

Karnataka Health Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar said on Monday that 26 persons have tested positive for the H3N2 variant in the state, and among these two cases are reported from Bengaluru.

“The children below the age of 15 years face more danger from the H3N2 variant. It also infects persons above the age of 60 years,” he stated.

Addressing a press conference at the Vidhana Soudha after holding a high-level meeting over the rising Covid cases and H3N2 variant, Sudhakar also advised that pregnant women need to be careful.

Sudhakar also said that a total of 60 cases of Adenovirus, which causes acute respiratory infections (ARI), were found in Karnataka. “For six months, the staff of the Health department have not been wearing masks. Right from this day, the staff who work in hospitals and health care centres must wear masks,” he said.

“From January to March, a total of 20 cases of H1N1 variant have been found in the state. There is a rise in Adenovirus cases. But, there is no need to panic. All precautions have been taken. There is no shortage of medicines. As temperature soars in summer, one should take precaution,” Minister Sudhakar said.

“It is not appropriate for the people to take medicines by themselves. Overdose of preventive medicines is also not good. People should avoid going out often between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Otherwise, there are more chances of getting infected,” the Minister stated.

“The state Health department would give separate guidelines. The swab test will be done for diagnosing H3N2 virus like Covid test,” he added.

