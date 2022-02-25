26-year-old Electrocuted while Fixing Banner of Sowkoor Temple Annual Feast

Kundapur: A 26-year-old youth was electrocuted and another was seriously injured while fixing a banner of the Sowkur Temple annual feast here on February 25.

The deceased has is identified as Prashanth Devadiga (26), son of Mohan Devadiga, Sowkuru. The injured Sridhar Devadiga (45) is shifted to the KMC hospital, Manipal.

According to sources, the annual feast of Sri Durga Parameshwari Temple, Sowkoor near Kundapur, is scheduled to be held on February 26. In connection to the feast, some youth were fixing a banner near the temple. While fixing the banner, the rod fixed to the banner came in contact with the high tension wire throwing Prashanth and Sridhar Devadiga in the air.

Prashanth died on the spot while Sridhar Devadiga, who was severely injured in the incident, was rushed to the Manipal Hospital for treatment.