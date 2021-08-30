Spread the love



















26-year-old Girl Succumbs to Stab Injuries in Hospital, Youth Critical

Udupi: The 26-year-old girl who was stabbed by her friend has succumbed to her injuries in a private hospital in Manipal on August 30.

The deceased has been identified as Soumya Bhandary (26) from Ambagilu, Kakkunje.

According to sources, Sandesh Kulal (26), a resident of Alevoor stabbed Soumya and later attempted to commit suicide by stabbing himself. Both Sandesh and Soumya were rushed to the hospital but Soumya later breathed her last. The condition of Sandesh is said to be critical.

According to SP Vishnuvarhdan Soumya was working in a private bank as a data entry operator. Sandesh Kulal was working in a Medical shop in Udupi as a computer operator. Both were in a relationship for the last seven to eight years. A week ago Soumaya was engaged with another youth. After her engagement, Sandesh was upset.

On August 30, evening, while Soumya was returning home on her two-wheeler, Sandesh came on a bike waylaid and attacked her with a knife. Later Sandesh stabbed himself and attempted suicide.

The Udupi Town Police have registered a case and further investigation is on.

